At least 24 people were killed in a landslide in Malaysia. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors.

Munich/Kuala Lumpur – Dramatic images come from Malaysia. At least 24 people died in a landslide. The accident happened on Friday night (December 16) at a campsite in Batang Kali, about 50 kilometers north of the capital Kuala Lumpur. Rescue work is still ongoing as people are still missing.

Fatal landslide in Malaysia: death toll rises to 24

The rescuers continued to search for nine missing persons, as the responsible civil protection announced on Twitter on Saturday. According to local media reports, seven children have been among the dead. Authorities said more than 90 people were present when the accident happened. More than 60 were saved. Videos and photos circulating online showed large fallen trees and crushed vehicles, as well as search and rescue workers with headlamps and shovels searching for survivors.

Civil defense workers search for survivors in the mud. © Malaysia Civil Defense/AP/Uncredited/dpa

A mother and child who died in the accident were also found hugging under the earth, a spokesman for the fire and rescue services in the state of Selangor said on Friday. A survivor told AFP that her family was caught in the landslide while they were sleeping. “We saw that the tent next to us was completely swept away,” said Veronica Loi.

Buried campsite operated without a license

The campground was run by a farm “without a license,” said the town’s development minister, Nga Kor Ming. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited the scene of the accident on Friday evening and promised financial aid for the families of the dead and injured.

Landslides are not uncommon in Malaysia after heavy rains, especially at this time of year. Landslides occur again and again after periods of bad weather. However, no heavy rains were recorded overnight in Batang Kali. The government has enacted strict laws for building on the hillside. In March, four people died after a massive landslide caused by heavy rainfall buried their homes in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.

In Italy, a severe landslide occurred a few weeks ago on the island of Ischia. Similar to the campsite, some buildings were built on the Italian island without permission. (vk/dpa/afp)