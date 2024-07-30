Home page World

Monsoon rain floods streets in India. © Channi Anand/AP/dpa

Heavy monsoon rain is pounding and softening the ground in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Several villages in the hilly region are buried under masses of earth. The death toll is rising.

New Delhi – Heavy monsoon rain in southern India has, according to official reports, caused landslides that have killed at least 24 people. This was announced by the Health Minister of the state of Kerala, Veena George. More deaths are feared. The newspaper “The Hindu”, citing authorities, reports 36 victims. Initially, there was talk of eight deaths.

The monsoon rains cause floods in India. © Rafiq Maqbool/AP/dpa

The landslides occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning while people were sleeping in their homes. Images showed widespread devastation – destroyed houses, piles of rubble, uprooted trees, vehicles washed away.

At least 70 people from the affected district of Wayanad were taken to hospitals with injuries, the health minister said. Hundreds of people may still be buried under the earth in the hilly area, the newspaper “The Hindu” wrote.

According to the report, several landslides had hit villages and roads were partially blocked. Rain hampered the rescue teams, the minister said. Emergency services were therefore brought to the scene by helicopter. A child was among the dead, wrote “The Hindu”. No further details were initially known. dpa