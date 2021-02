It was located in the basement of a house in the Moroccan city, where it has rained heavily in recent hours Stock image of Tangier.

At least 24 people died on Monday when an illegal textile workshop located in the basement of a house in Tangier was flooded, where it has rained heavily in recent hours, the official MAP news agency reported.

Rescuers have so far recovered 24 bodies and 10 survivors, who were taken to hospital.