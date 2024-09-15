An explosion of a fuel truck on a highway in southern Haiti on Saturday left at least 24 people dead and 40 injured with burns, according to the National Emergency Operations Center. Prime Minister Garry Conille visited the affected town of Miragoâne and said that the injured victims have already been evacuated by helicopter to receive specialized medical care.

According to witness accounts, the gasoline truck was punctured by another vehicle during a car accident and some people approached to try to collect the fuel. A similar incident in 2021 in the city of Cap-Haïtien killed at least 60 people.