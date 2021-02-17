A woman, protected from the cold, walks through downtown Dallas (Texas) this Tuesday. LM Otero / AP

At least 23 people have died in the United States from the effects of an exceptional cold wave and a series of winter storms that have hit nearly 30 states since the weekend, mainly in the south and center of the country. According to a count of The New York Times, lhe deaths have been concentrated in Texas, as more than three million homes and businesses remain without power since Monday. Cities like Dallas, Houston and Oklahoma registered their lowest temperatures since 1989 on Tuesday morning.

A woman and a girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Houston after they left a car running in a garage to keep warm, police said. In the same city, a homeless person and a grandmother and three children died of cold as a result of a fire in a house without electricity. In Tennessee, a 10-year-old boy died Sunday who fell along with his six-year-old sister into a frozen pond. A tornado struck North Carolina overnight Monday, leaving at least three dead and a dozen injured as a result of house collapses and tree falls.

At noon on Tuesday, about four and a half million homes were without power in Texas as low temperatures have triggered demand for supply to record levels and generator failures that the state’s power grid has been unable to supply or supply. repair. According poweroutage.us, houses without electricity have been reduced late at night to 3.8 million. Some cities have also been left without water due to power outages. As the southern territory tries to recover from the heaviest snowfall in its history, more snow and ice are forecast late on Tuesday and Wednesday. The freezing temperatures that the commerce, some airports and the vaccination process against the coronavirus have paralyzed.

A storm hit the Pacific Northwest over the weekend and frigid air is expected to continue over the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley through midweek, the National Weather Service reported. The storm has brought snow and ice from Arkansas to Indiana and caused record low temperatures from Oklahoma City to Minnesota’s Iron Range. The cold snap is forecast to cause showers and thunderstorms in South Florida, where there is a risk of flooding.