Home World

Press Split

It is still unclear how the accident happened. © -/spm-gruppe/dpa

Thousands flock to the rock and pop festival “Highfield” near Leipzig. Then two gondolas on a Ferris wheel catch fire and the party mood turns to black. An expert examines the scene of the fire.

Großpösna – After the fire on a Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig, a fire expert has arrived on site. “The expert has been on the festival grounds since early this morning and has begun his investigations,” said a police spokeswoman. The main question at the moment is how the accident with at least 23 injuries could have happened. The fire site has been cordoned off. The criminal investigation department has begun investigations.

Investigations into the cause of the Ferris wheel fire at the Highfield Festival are underway. © Str./dpa

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening, one of the 24 gondolas on the Ferris wheel caught fire. The fire then spread to a second gondola. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened in those minutes. According to police, at least 23 people were injured – four of them suffered burns and one sustained injuries from a fall. The other injured people, including first responders and at least four police officers, were examined in hospital for possible smoke poisoning.

The police were unable to provide any information on the condition of the injured or their age and gender on the morning after the fire. The exact number of injured people has not yet been determined, the spokeswoman said. dpa