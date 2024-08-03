At least 22 people were injured in an explosion late Friday afternoon at a pressure cylinder at the Nürburgring racing circuit in western Germany, it was reported.

One person is in critical condition, three are in serious condition and the rest have minor injuries, police said Saturday.

“The cause of the accident could be, pending that the results confirm it “The investigation revealed the explosion of a pressure cylinder behind one of the boxes in the paddock,” police said in a statement.

Criminal investigation agents have taken over the investigation of the accident to clarify why the cylinder exploded.

At the time of the incident, a test race was taking place for the Ruhr Cup competition taking place this Saturday.

The Nürburgring racetrack is a well-known circuit that has hosted races on numerous occasions. Formula 1 competitions.

One of the worst accidents in the history of this sport occurred there in 1976, in which Austrian driver Niki Lauda was left On the verge of deathalthough he survived with severe burns.

