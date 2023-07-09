BAt least 22 civilians have been killed in an airstrike by the Sudanese army near the capital Khartoum. Numerous people were injured in the attack in the city of Omdurman, which borders Khartoum, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Saturday.

In the country on the Horn of Africa, the army under President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been fighting the RSF paramilitary militia of former deputy ruler Mohammed Hamdan Daglo since mid-April after a power struggle between the two coup generals openly escalated. In Khartoum and the surrounding area, there are repeated attacks on residential areas in addition to battles over strategic goals. For their part, RSF fighters use squatted civilian houses as cover.

The RSF accused the army on Saturday of killing at least 31 people. Fighting had focused on Omdurman for the past few days. There is an important supply route for the RSF.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the incident, according to a spokesman. “The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armies has brought Sudan to the brink of full-scale civil war, which could potentially destabilize the entire region,” his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York on Saturday (local time). .

According to data from the conflict monitoring organization ACLED, at least 3,300 people have been killed since fighting broke out in Sudan. According to the latest figures from the UN refugee agency, the conflict has now displaced 2.9 million people in Sudan, with more than 600,000 fleeing to neighboring countries.







In addition to Khartoum, the Darfur region in the west of the country, which has been shattered by ethnic conflicts for decades, is particularly affected by heavy fighting and increasingly escalating ethnic violence.