At least twenty -two people have been killed and three others have been injured on Thursday in A new massacre recorded in a suburb of Guayaquil (Costa de Ecuador), apparently caused by a conflict between rival criminal gangs, according to the National Police.

The massacre was around 15:00 local time (21:00 in Spain) in different parts of the New Prosperina district, located on the outskirts of Guayaquil, the city currently more populated in Ecuador, and one of the epicenters of the crisis of violence that the country is going through due to the rise of organized crime.

According to local media that cite police sources, most of the victims concentrated on the neighborhood of Housing 2, where a squad of approximately twenty armed men attacked different homes and killed nineteen people.

More information shortly …