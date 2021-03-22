A triple attack with firearms left at least 22 people dead this Sunday, in the Tahoua region, on the border with Mali. The incident was perpetrated by a presumed group of terrorists not yet identified, according to security sources. The assault came less than a week after gunmen killed 58 villagers in the same region.

The bloodshed has once again taken over southwestern Niger, amid crimes that continue without fully identifying those responsible.

According to security sources, this Sunday a group of armed men launched an attack against three villages: Intazayene, Bakorate and Akifakif, in the Tahoua region, which borders Mali and Burkina Faso.

The attackers arrived in the villages on motorcycles and in vehicles and fired indiscriminately at the peasants, while their victims tried to flee.

At least 22 villagers were killed, according to security officials quoted by Reuters. Other sources indicate that the number of fatalities amounts to 44.

Alfouzazi Issintag, mayor of Tillia, the rural commune to which the villages belong, confirmed that “many deaths” were recorded, but did not specify the number of deaths.

Government workers said that the fighters of the self-proclaimed Islamic State would be behind the attack, although the information has not yet been confirmed.

A group affiliated with the terrorist group remains active in the affected area and has been accused of previous attacks in which dozens of civilians and soldiers have died.

Second attack in less than a week

The triple bombing comes less than a week after unidentified assailants killed 58 villagers in Tillabery, also in the Tahoua region.

The armed criminals assassinated them last Monday, after intercepting a convoy in which they were transported when they were returning from a market and also attacked a nearby village.

On January 2, there was one of the deadliest episodes in this area and in the recent history of the country. At least 100 civilians died when they were attacked in two villages.

The recent acts of violence are part of a security crisis in the Sahel region of West Africa, which is also fueled by militants linked to Al Qaeda and ethnic militias operating in southwestern Niger.

With Reuters and EFE