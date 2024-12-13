At least 21 people, including two minors, were injured. burns from a fireworks explosionin the municipality of Tlalchapa, in the state of Guerrero, southern Mexico, during a religious celebration dedicated to the Virgin of Guadalupe, state authorities reported this Thursday.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Guerrero has indicated that the explosion occurred in the chapel of the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood at 05:30 a.m. (11:30 GMT) this Thursday, after a candle The pyrotechnics accumulated in the place for the religious celebration, popular in Mexico, reached.

in the accident 16 people suffered minor burns and they were treated at the health center of that town, belonging to Tierra Caliente de Guerrero.

The Guerrero Health Secretariat reported that three patients with superficial burns are being treated at the IMSS Bienestar hospital in Arcelia, Guerrero, and report their health status under observation.

Besides, reported two 8-year-old patients with second-degree burnsone of them was transferred to the IMSS Bienestar High Specialty Hospital in Chilpancingo, by the Regulatory Center for Medical Emergencies (CRUM Guerrero).

And the second minor was transferred by air to the unit specialized in burn care at the IMSS Bienestar Hospital in Toluca, State of Mexico.

Religious celebrations and the holiday season increase the use of fireworks in the country, which is why authorities reinforce operations to confiscate them and prevent their illegal use.

However, accidents due to use are common; barely On Tuesday three pilgrims were injured by the explosion of a van that transported rockets on the Mexico-Pachuca highway.

In addition to accidents, air pollution increases, especially in the Valley of Mexico, where environmental contingencies are recorded.