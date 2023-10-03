At least 21 people have died when a bus plunged from an overpass in Venice, northeastern Italy, according to the Prefecture. “At least 20 dead, a terrible tragedy,” declared the city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, to the Italian newspaper. The Republic. The accident occurred around seven-thirty in the afternoon and the reasons are currently unknown.

The vehicle went through the fence of the Vespa footbridge, a stretch of road that passes over a railway line in Mestre, part of the municipality and about 10 kilometers from the canal area. After falling from a height of 10 meters, the bus collided with some electrical cables and ended up catching fire. The Italian media La Stampa reports that two children are among the dead. In addition, at least 12 people have been injured in the accident, according to the Prefecture, which states that there are still between four and five passengers to be located and increases the death toll to 21.

Rescue teams work at the site where a bus with passengers on board fell from an elevated section in Venice (Italy), in an image released by Luigi Brugnaro, mayor of Venice. Emergency services are working near the area where the bus has collapsed. MANUEL SILVESTRI (REUTERS) Firefighters have attended the scene, along with emergency services and police. MARCO SABADIN (AFP) The remains of the bus after the accident, which occurred around seven thirty in the afternoon. MARCO SABADIN (AFP)

Firefighters have attended the scene, along with emergency services and police. The train line between Venice, Santa Lucia, and Mestre station is suspended. The Venetian authorities have launched the “major emergencies” protocol, which provides for the making available of all hospital emergency services and the mobilization of reinforcement personnel.

“A terrible tragedy has struck our community tonight. I have immediately ordered municipal mourning in memory of the numerous victims who were traveling on the accident bus. An apocalyptic scene; There are no words,” Brugnaro wrote in a message on

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has expressed her “deepest condolences, personally and from the entire Government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre. I think about the victims and their family and friends. I am in close contact with Mayor Brugnaro and with the Minister [del Interior] Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news about this tragedy.” The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, “follows the evolution of the dramatic incident in Mestre”, as published by his ministry in a note.

