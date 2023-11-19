Santo Domingo (AFP) – At least 21 deaths have been caused by the heavy rains recorded in the Dominican Republic during the last 48 hours. The emergency due to rainfall has led to almost all of the country’s provinces being declared on alert, local authorities reported this Sunday, November 19.

Three of those who died in different incidents were minors, according to a list released by the Emergency Operations Center (COE). Four of the fatal victims are American nationals and three are Haitians.

The highest number of deaths, nine, occurred due to the collapse of a wall on several vehicles that were traveling along an important avenue in the capital, Santo Domingo, according to the COE balance.

Several cars traveling along Avenida 27 de Febrero, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, were crushed on Saturday when the wall fell.

“This event, which has claimed the lives of nine people, leads us to make the decision to conduct an exhaustive investigation that must unequivocally determine the causes of such an unfortunate incident,” the Ministry of Public Works reported in a statement.

The water “infiltrated into a saturated subsoil” and the bases of the concrete wall gave way, the ministry explained.

The Government of President Luis Abinader, who described the situation as “an extreme event”, keeps 30 of the 32 provinces of the Caribbean country on alert, 14 on red alert because the abundant rainfall continues.

Another nine people died in different incidents that occurred in Santo Domingo, due to flooding and the fall of a wall in a home.

A man, meanwhile, died after being swept away by the waters in the province of San José de Ocoa (south), while there were two deaths in similar circumstances in the province of La Altagracia (east).

Rain record

The Emergency Operations Center reported that some 13,000 people have been evacuated from risk areas.

Abinader said this Sunday at a press conference that the rains observed since Saturday representl “heaviest rainfall event ever to occur in the Dominican Republic.”

The Dominican president considers that the situation is a reflection of the imbalances caused by climate change. “Those who do not believe in climate change, start believing,” said the president, who spoke of “extensive and considerable” damage, although without providing figures.

The rains have caused cuts to basic services such as electricity and drinking water in some regions.

Abinader, together with his cabinet, announced that classes are suspended until Wednesday “in order to evaluate the schools that may have been affected” and “guarantee the safety” of children and young people.

At the end of August, the passage of Storm Franklin through the Dominican Republic left two dead and one missing, and forced the evacuation of some 3,000 people from areas in dangerous conditions.

The Government called on the population to “avoid” activities that bring risks in the coming days.