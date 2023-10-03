There are 21 dead, 12 injured and at least 4 missing bus accident victims occurred in MestreItaly, after the vehicle in flames fell from a highway ramp, local authorities reported today.

This balance of the Prefecture remains provisional, while the relief teams work at the site of the accident, where numerous ambulances and fire vehicles gathered, while the circulation of trains was blocked between Mestre and the Santa Lucia station in Venice, according to local media.

Between the victims of the bus accident, which was a regular line, there are minors and citizens of various nationalities, said the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia.

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed his “deepest condolences, personally and from the entire Government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre. I think about the victims and their family and friends. I am in close contact with the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, and with the Minister (of the Interior) Matteo Piantedosi, to follow the news about this tragedy.”

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. GMT), when the bus He rushed down the catwalk, which crossed the highway, and fell between a warehouse and the train tracks.

“The bus “It flew 30 meters” and it seems that “the aggravating factor of the situation was determined by the fact that there was a supply of methane, and therefore the fire developed quickly,” Piantedosi told RAI public television, before adding about the victims. : “It is a very tragic and dramatic balance, but I fear that it may be destined to grow.”

“We are here in the middle of this great tragedy. We’ve already counted 20 dead, but I guess that’s a number that’s destined to rise. “We are helping people,” said Brugnaro, speaking to local television.

Previously, on Twitter, Brugnaro revealed that he had decreed “mourning, in memory of the numerous victims who were in the downed bus. An apocalyptic scene, there are no words.”

The USL 3 of Venice launched the “major emergencies” protocol, which provides for the availability of all hospital emergency services and the call for reinforcement personnel to work.