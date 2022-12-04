According to the National Disaster Management Agency, monsoon rains eroded and eventually collapsed the 3,676-meter-tall lava dome of Mount Semeru, triggering the eruption.

At least 2,000 people were evacuated after the eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia on Sunday, according to a statement from the country’s National Disaster Management Agency, BNPB.

The authorities raised the risk alert to the highest level in the surroundings of the Semeru volcano, in the southeast of the island of Java, due to the “increased volcanic activity” after the eruption registered on Sunday morning, which caused the evacuation of almost 2,000 people so far.

The statement noted that the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, PVMBG, advised residents to avoid the southeast sector along the Besuk Kobokan river, which could be affected by hot ash clouds and lava flow. .

Villagers rest as they take shelter at a district office after being evacuated following the eruption of the Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia on December 4, 2022. © Umarul Faruq / Reuters

The measure is due to the fact that “eruption activity and hot cloud avalanches at Mount Semeru remain very high”, increasing the risk of gas clouds, water vapor or lava flows due to the strong rain falling in the area, the BNPB explained in a note.

“With this increase in volcanic activity, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) raised the status of Mount Semeru from ‘Alert’ to ‘Caution’, or from level III to level IV,” the Agency said.

Several villages were totally covered by the fall of ash, although so far there is no record of victims. Hundreds of residents, their faces covered in volcanic dust and rain, fled to temporary shelters or went to other safe areas.

Expansion of the danger range

On Sunday thick columns of ash were thrown more than 1,500 meters into the sky, while gas and lava flowed down the slopes of Mount Semeru into a nearby river.

Increased volcanic activity prompted authorities to extend the danger zone to 8 kilometers from the crater, confirmed Hendra Gunawan, who heads the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

Semeru is the highest volcano in Indonesia and is located on the island of Java, the most densely populated. “A total of 10,000 cloth masks, 10,000 medical masks and 4,000 children’s masks have been distributed in order to reduce the impact of respiratory health risks due to volcanic ash,” the statement said.

A joint team made up of local authorities, the National Search and Rescue Agency, volunteers and other agencies “continue to carry out rescue, search and evacuation efforts,” authorities said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency monitored the possibility of a tsunami after the volcano erupted, according to the Japanese public channel NHK, although the state entity later ruled out this hypothesis.

Semeru’s last major eruption occurred in December last year, killing 51 people in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Hundreds more suffered severe burns and the eruption forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 people.

Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has experienced numerous eruptions in the last 200 years. However, as with many of Indonesia’s 129 active volcanoes, thousands of people continue to live on its fertile slopes to take advantage of activities such as agriculture.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped fault lines prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

With Reuters, AP, EFE