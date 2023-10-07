Home page World

From: Teresa Toth, Bjarne Kommnick, Sarah Neumeyer

There have been earthquakes in several countries since Friday. According to current figures, around 2,000 people have died in Afghanistan alone.

Update from Sunday, October 8th, 2:44 p.m.: Where entire villages once stood, there are only rubble left. Buried under ruins, rescue workers in Afghanistan desperately searched for survivors on Sunday. “It was unbearable. We saw five or six villages. They are level with the ground,” Mohammed Rafik Shirsai told the dpa. The experienced doctor is part of a rescue team in western Afghanistan, from the provincial capital Herat.

On Saturday morning, several earthquakes startled residents of the Afghan border province near Iran. In just a few hours, the earth shook nine times and more than a dozen villages were largely destroyed. The most affected area was the Sindajan district, northwest of Herat. The military and emergency services rushed to the disaster areas to help.

“You can no longer see the difference between a house and a street,” Schirsai continues. “Under every piece of earth there could be a person who has lost his life and whom no one can save. “Unfortunately, we were no longer able to help,” says the doctor, describing the depressing scenes. Videos on social media showed rescue workers with bulldozers on site and helpers, some of whom only used their hands to dig for missing people.

Afghanistan is hit by an earthquake. The scale is immense. A search is underway for survivors in the rubble. © Omid Haqjoo/dpa

Death toll from earthquake in Afghanistan rises to at least 2,000

Update from Sunday, October 8th, 8:22 a.m.: The death toll following several strong earthquakes in Afghanistan has risen significantly. While there was initially talk of around 120 people killed, the government now estimates the number of deaths at 2,000. The number of injured is also extremely high, added Abdul Wahid Rajan from the Ministry of Information and Culture. Medical circles said that a good 200 dead and around 700 injured people were brought to the largest hospital in the provincial capital Herat alone.

Meanwhile, the desperate search for survivors continued. According to authorities, several villages in the severely affected border province of Herat have been completely destroyed. The UN emergency relief office OCHA said on Saturday (October 8) that it must be assumed that numerous people are trapped under collapsed buildings.

Over 100 dead after earthquake in Afghanistan: “Everything has turned to sand”

Update from Sunday, October 8th, 6:49 a.m.: After the strong earthquakes in Afghanistan, the desperate search for survivors continues. According to preliminary information from the authorities, around 120 people were killed and more than a thousand others were injured. “Women, children and older people are also affected,” the head of the disaster management authority in the western province of Herat, Mosa Ashari, told the news agency on Saturday (October 7). AFP with. The spokesman for the disaster control authority, Mullah Jan Sajek, said that the death toll was expected to “rise very high”.

The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reports on the Internet platform X (formerly Twitter) that at least 300 injured people were treated in the hospital in the provincial city of Herat in the first few hours. MSF set up additional tents there immediately after the quake. According to the WHO, a total of around 4,200 people were affected by the earthquake disaster and at least 600 houses were destroyed.

Hundreds of houses were destroyed in the severe earthquakes in Afghanistan. © Mashal/dpa

“There was a lot of noise and there wasn’t much time to react,” said 42-year-old Bashir Ahmad, describing the disaster AFP. “During the first quake, all the houses collapsed.” Nek Mohammed, 32, said he was at work during the quake. When he came home there was “nothing left.” “Everything turned to sand,” he added. Now the survivors don’t even have blankets to protect themselves from the cold.

Earthquake shakes Afghanistan: UN confirms at least 100 deaths

Update from Saturday, October 7th, 8:55 p.m.: According to the United Nations (UN), more than 100 people have died after several strong earthquakes in Afghanistan. In addition, hundreds of houses were destroyed, the UN emergency relief office OCHA said on Saturday. A total of around 4,200 people were affected by the earthquakes, it says notice.

Update from Saturday, October 7th, 7:53 p.m.: According to preliminary authorities, around 120 people have died in a severe earthquake in Afghanistan. More than a thousand people were injured. The head of the disaster management authority in the western province of Herat, Mosa Ashari, told the AFP news agency on Saturday. “Women, children and older people” are also affected. According to Afghan information, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3 and was followed by several aftershocks.

According to the spokesman for the Taliban ruling Afghanistan, Sabiullah Mujahid, military and rescue organizations have been ordered to rush to the earthquake-affected region to help. Earthquakes occur again and again in Afghanistan, especially in the Hindu Kush, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Since many houses in the country are poorly built, the tremors often cause serious damage. There were also strong earthquakes in Mexico and Papua New Guinea.

At least 100 people have died in Afghanistan after several earthquakes. © MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP

Earthquakes hit three countries – damage and number of victims are still unclear

First report from Saturday, October 7th, 7:05 p.m.: Herat – After the devastating Earthquake in Morocco is probably still present in the minds of many, new reports of severe earthquakes have spread around the world in the last few days. The worst earthquake in over 40 years recently occurred on Vesuvius in the Naples region. This was only a few days ago strongest earthquake in 25 years in the Phlegraean Fields reported that researchers are now expecting a real explosion in the volcanic fields around Vesuvius.

Since Friday, at least three more severe earthquakes have joined this global series. In just a single day, there was a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Mexico, a magnitude 6.3 quake in Afghanistan and a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in Papua New Guinea.

Earthquake in Mexico felt over 300 kilometers away

In Mexico, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Oaxaca in southern Mexico Daily Mail reported. The effects of the quake were felt as far away as Mexico City, 366 kilometers away, so that car alarms were even triggered in the Mexican capital. The authorities have not yet been able to provide any information about injured people or an overview of the damage.

Earthquake shakes Afghanistan – at least eight aftershocks

Shortly afterwards, Afghanistan was also hit by an earthquake in which at least 15 people died, as a disaster control spokesman told the dpa. Hundreds of deaths are feared. The city of Herat was particularly affected by the natural event. The epicenter was around 40 kilometers northwest of the city. Seven villages in the severely affected border province of Herat were completely destroyed, said a spokesman for the national disaster management.

After the first earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred, at least eight aftershocks followed, including magnitudes 5.5, 4.7, 6.3 and 5.9. The earthquake was also felt in Iran. According to reports from the population, even in the metropolis of Mashhad, 300 kilometers away, house walls were still shaking.

A resident of Herat province explained: “We have fled the buildings, everyone is in the open and no one knows what happened to their houses.” A spokesman for a Taliban-run news agency told a group of journalists: “Unfortunately, the earthquake left the residents of Herat with a lot of damage. Exact details will be announced later.”

Papua New Guinea and Japan also affected by earthquakes

Also on Friday, a severe earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred in northeastern Papua New Guinea. However, the authorities did not record any immediate reports of damage. On Thursday there was also a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Japan south of Tokyo on the island chain. The population was initially warned of a possible tsunami, but the warning has since been lifted. Recently, researchers also predicted that Istanbul could soon be hit by a severe earthquake.

Worldwide earthquake series: Are there more and more earthquakes?

Earthquakes of this type are usually not uncommon, as the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources explains in a statement. According to this, “earthquakes occur constantly and strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 and higher occur on average about three times a week”.

However, the deciding factor is whether the earthquakes would occur in areas with a low population density or in regions with secure buildings. In many cases, the earthquakes would not even be noticed far from civilization and there would hardly be any serious consequences.

According to figures from the Unites States Geological Survey, 2011 is the earth’s busiest year for earthquakes since records began in 1964 – with a total of 2,500 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater. Overall, the global number of earthquakes per year fluctuates, but usually around an approximate average of around 1,500. Only between 2005 and 2012 did the researchers report around 2,000 major earthquakes per year. (bk/dpa)