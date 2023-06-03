At least 200 people were killed in a train accident near the eastern Indian city of Balasore on Friday. In addition, hundreds of people were injured. This is reported by international news agencies. A train derailed and collided with another train. It is unclear how this could have happened.

The local police launched a major rescue operation and dozens of ambulances drove to the scene of the accident, which is about 200 kilometers southwest of the metropolis of Calcutta. Despite this, hundreds of people were trapped in one of the trains for hours. At least four hundred people have now been taken to hospital and more than one hundred and twenty bodies have been recovered.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has via Twitter expressed sadness about the accident. According to him, “all possible help” is given to the victims and relatives. They will receive financial support, among other things, Modi promises.