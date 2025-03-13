The flood of the Guadalete River in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) has forced to preventively evict 200 people in the nuclei of the briefing, the portal, the short, the INA and the pachacas, as reported in the morning of this Thursday the Emergency Agency of Andalusia (EMA).

The operation is being coordinated from the command post deployed in the Cartuja Jerez, in which the Minister of Presidency and Interior, Antonio Sanz, who in a message in the social network ‘X’ has asked for “maximum caution” before the Borrasca ‘Konrad’, as well as following the advice of the EMA.

At the moment, closed educational centers are:

CEIP LA INA (INA).

CEIP Virgen del Mar (the portal).

However, it is not ruled out that there are more evictions or closures of educational centers throughout the day, depending on the riverbed.

