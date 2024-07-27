Tuareg ambush in Mali leaves at least 20 Wagner PMC soldiers dead

At least 20 servicemen were killed in an ambush by Tuareg militants on a convoy of fighters from the private military company (PMC) Wagner in Mali, the Telegram channel reported. Base.

The attack is said to have killed between 20 and 50 people, including not only the PMC but also members of the Malian armed forces. The Tuaregs managed to seize several vehicles, including a Mi-24 helicopter.

The Tuaregs managed to take several fighters prisoner, but “Military Informant” claims that they were later ransomed. Among the victims of the attack was a war correspondent and the creator of the Telegram channel Grey Zone.

The attack took place on the night of July 27-28. The Wagner PMC and the Malian army were conducting an operation in the desert in the north of the country, where the positions of militants of the Arab movement “Coordination of Movements of Azawad”, associated with Al-Qaeda, were located (terrorist organization banned in Russia).