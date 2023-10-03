Home page World

Officials from the Italian State Police are at the scene of the accident near the city of Venice. © -/Italian State Police via AP/dpa

According to media information, at least 20 people are dead in a serious bus accident near Venice. The situation is initially very confusing. Germans are said to be among the victims.

Venice – At least 21 people were killed in a serious bus accident in Venice’s Mestre district, according to the president of the Veneto region. Luca Zaia wrote on Facebook that minors were also among the dead. However, the number of deaths could still rise. In addition, around 20 bus passengers were injured – some of them seriously. The injured were taken to hospitals.

Venice is a popular destination among tourists. Now there was an accident in the city. © Soeren Stache/dpa

According to reports, the bus fell from an elevated road onto railway tracks. As the local fire department reported, the vehicle caught fire after the fall. Emergency services were already at the scene of the accident with several ambulances. The railway line between Mestre on the mainland and the lagoon city of Venice was interrupted. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear.

Probably Germans among victims

According to media reports, the bus that crashed was a campsite shuttle bus. According to media reports, there were also German citizens among the victims. The local authorities found out about this after checking the passports of the people who had been on the bus, the Ansa news agency reported. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her dismay after the bus accident. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends. “I am in close contact with Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news of this tragedy,” Meloni said, according to a statement.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, spoke of a “terrible tragedy” that struck his city in the evening. “An apocalyptic scene, there are no words,” said Brugnaro in a post on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). dpa