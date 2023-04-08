By Tarek Amara

TUNIS (Reuters) – At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank in Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said, amid a sharp increase in migrant boats from the North African country. .

The coastguard rescued another 17 people in the southern city of Sfax from the same boat, two of whom are in critical condition, Sfax court judge Faouzi Masmousdi said.

In recent weeks, dozens have disappeared and died in repeated drowning accidents off the coast of Tunisia.

Tunisia has replaced Libya as the main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in hopes of a better life in Europe.

The National Guard said on Friday that more than 14,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, were intercepted or rescued in the first three months of the year as they tried to cross into Europe, five times more than the numbers registered in the same period of the year. last year.