Panama City (AFP) – Twenty people, one of them in serious condition, were injured this Tuesday after the explosion, presumably due to a gas leak in a building in the Panamanian capital.

“We don’t have (fatal) victims at the moment. We have 20 injured people, one of whom is being cared for,” firefighters general director Abdiel Solís told reporters.

The primary care prosecutor, Julio Villarreal, reported unofficially that the seriously injured person is a woman “with 80% serious burns on her body.”

The explosion took place after 7:00 local time in a building with more than 25 floors in the area known as Obarrio, in the banking area of ​​Panama City.

According to the first information, the explosion would have been caused by a gas leak. More than 150 police, firefighters and rescuers moved to the scene.

Television images showed several apartments destroyed and homes affected by broken glass and structural damage.

Building with broken glass and damage to its infrastructure after an explosion, in Panama City, on November 1, 2022 Roberto Cisneros AFP

“It was a very strong explosion where we had to evacuate almost five buildings,” said the director of the National Civil Protection System, Carlos Rumbo.

Firefighters indicated that more than 500 people had to be evacuated, while a dozen buildings were affected by the explosion.

Some witnesses to the events told local media that they had seen scenes of anguish, with windows blown out and people covered in blood from glass cuts.

The construction company and the building developer stated in a joint statement that the property began to be inhabited in May 2022 and had “the necessary occupancy and security certifications.”