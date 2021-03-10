About 20 houses were consumed by the flames in the place Las Golondrinas, which is located about 7 kilometers from El Bolsón, the product of a new fire that has affected about two thousand hectares in the area since Sunday.

In the last hours there were dramatic moments in the rural sector where about five thousand people live spread over a large area of ​​land covered by native and planted trees, hills and mountains.

The brigade members of the Forest Fire Prevention and Fighting Service (Splif) and Volunteer Firefighters from different localities helped to evacuate the villagers to take care of its integrity.

This Monday and Tuesday the wind reached gusts of 70 kilometers per hour, making the fire advance in a very surprising way both for the neighbors and for the brigade members who fight against an imposing enemy.

Throughout the day they were also seen cvehicles, furniture, clothing, among other personal items. Some families lost everything they had. There were neighbors who in their attempt to prevent the arrival of fire to their properties suffered burns while throwing water to the pillars of fire.

It is estimated that only in this strip of the mountain range, which extends between El Bolsón, Lago Puelo, El Hoyo, El Maitén and Cholila, there are five sources of fire.

Fire in the Las Golondrinas area, near Lago Puelo.

In Cholila, for example, a town of about two thousand inhabitants, the flames were rising threateningly at the limits of the town.

In Las Golondrinas, meanwhile, the flames began to cross route 40 with brutal power, heating up the entire sector even more. The pass must have been cut off.

“I imagine our whole house has burned down. I barely managed to see how the flames were approaching when I went to get my wife out, who luckily had already left in another car. But the speed at which everything happened was incredible, “he told Clarín, the prominent writer and journalist Cristian Aliaga, which has a farm in an area known as Cerro Radal, 6 kilometers from El Bolsón and equidistant from Lago Puelo.

“Between when I saw the smoke in the distance and the flames reached the edge of the house 15 minutes did not pass. The fire has a speed that you know from television, things that happen in Australia, California, “he added.

Aliaga, like thousands of other people in the Andean region, has a farm of a few hectares.

The epicenter of the fire on this occasion takes place at a point of extensive production of food, fruit, pasture for animals, beverages, vineyards, among others, so that prejudice is double. On the one hand the nature and on the other the enterprises of the neighbors.

The fire, in the vicinity of the Las Golondrinas area.

In this context, traffic on Route 40 is cut off at different points for security reasons. Nevertheless, due to dense smoke hardly anyone could advance through the area.

In the afternoon electricity, among others services were cut off or limited for several hours, in the region.

Much of the power lines are located on elevated poles, many of which were consumed by fire.

In El Bolson the neighbors already speak of a collapse of structures in the mountain towns.

As reported to Clarion, the flames they destroyed the barracks who has the Splif in the area.

Villagers assure that is the largest fire they have seen in the history of the sector, although the committed hectares have not yet been accounted for.

The plumes of smoke spread for about two miles.

The fire in Las Golondrinas occurs within the framework of a major drought in the region that causes the appearance of outbreaks in different parts of the area. One of them is Maillín Cumé, where 1,200 hectares have already been consumed.

Meanwhile, versions of the non-natural origin of some outbreaks are beginning to circulate.

DS