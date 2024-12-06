At least 20 Palestinians died this Friday, including six children, in a new Israeli bombing against the Nuseirat refugee campin central Gaza, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

“Our teams have recovered several bodies, including children, and a large number of injured after Israel attacked a home belonging to the Al Madi family and damaged the neighboring houses in Block C of the Nuseirat camp,” said the spokesman for the enclave’s Civil Defense, Mahmud Basal, around 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. Spanish time). .

According to Gaza health authorities, Some 63 people have died throughout the day due to the Army attacks. Of them, at least 35 were in the besieged area of ​​northern Gaza, which encompasses the cities of Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

In addition, another Israeli artillery attack this Friday afternoon killed a girl in one of the refugee tents hosted by Nuseirat. The Army has not commented on the attackensuring that he needs to be provided with the coordinates of the affected place to be able to search for information about it.

On Wednesday, another bombing in Nuseirat against a gathering of Gazans next to a food distribution point killed five people, four of whom were children. In more than a year of Israeli offensive against the enclave, The number of minors who have lost their lives exceeds 17,000, while more than 35,000 live without one or both of their parents, according to figures from the Ministry of Health of the Hamas Government.

Since the war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, with the Israeli response to attacks by Palestinian militiamen on its territory, 44,612 Palestinians have lost their lives and another 105,834 have been injured in the incessant bombings and ground incursions of the Army, according to the latest daily count of the Gazan Health Service.

In addition, authorities routinely warn that around 11,000 bodies remain in the rubble along the Strip or lying on the road without rescue teams having yet been able to access them. In the north of the enclave, The Civil Defense teams in charge of this work have not been able to work for more than 60 days because of the siege that Israel is subjecting the area to.