At least 20 Palestinians died this Friday, including six children, in a new Israeli bombing of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

“Our teams have recovered several bodies, including children, and a large number of injured after Israel attacked a home belonging to the Al Madi family and damaged neighboring houses in Block C of the Nuseirat camp,” the Civil Defense spokesperson reported around 8:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. GMT). of the enclave, Mahmud Basal.

According to Gaza health authorities, some 63 people have died throughout the day due to Army attacks, 35 of which were in the besieged area of ​​northern Gaza, which includes the cities of Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

In addition, another Israeli artillery attack this afternoon killed a girl in one of the refugee tents hosted by Nuseirat.

The Army did not comment on the attack, stating that it needs to be provided with the coordinates of the affected place to be able to search for information about it.

On Wednesday, another bombing in Nuseirat against a gathering of Gazans next to a delivery point food He killed five people, four of whom were children.

In more than a year of Israeli offensive against the enclave, The number of minors who have lost their lives exceeds 17,000, while more than 35,000 live without one or both of their parents, according to figures from the Ministry of Health of the Hamas Government.

Since the war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, with the Israeli response to attacks by Palestinian militiamen in its territory, 44,612 Palestinians have lost their lives and another 105,834 have been injured in the incessant bombings and ground raids of the Army, according to the latest daily count from the Gaza Health Service.

Furthermore, authorities routinely warn that around 11,000 bodies remain in the rubble along the Strip or lying on the road without rescue teams having yet been able to access them.

In the north of the enclave, the Civil Defense teams in charge of this work have not been able to work for more than 60 days due to the siege that Israel is subjecting the area to.