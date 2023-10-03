bAt least 20 people have died in a serious bus accident in Venice’s Mestre district. The Ansa news agency reported this on Tuesday evening, citing the prefecture. Accordingly, the bus fell from an elevated road onto the railway tracks. As the local fire department reported, the vehicle caught fire after the fall. Several people were also injured.

Emergency services were already at the scene of the accident with several ambulances. The railway line between Mestre on the mainland and the lagoon city of Venice was interrupted. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. It is also not clear whether the vehicle was a tourist bus.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her dismay after the bus accident. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends. “I am in close contact with Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news of this tragedy,” Meloni said, according to a statement.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, spoke of a “terrible tragedy” that struck his city in the evening. “An apocalyptic scene, there are no words,” said Brugnaro in a post on the online platform X (formerly Twitter).