At least 20 dead in a fire at a nursing home in Siberia

At least 20 people died and six were injured tonight in a fire declared in a residence for the elderly that operated illegally in the town of Kemerovo (Siberia), official sources announced.

“According to the latest data, 20 people have died,” they said in the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

The authorities received the fire notice in a private adult residence, which was operating without authorization, at 10:20 p.m. on Friday (local time).

When the fire brigade arrived, the flames had already spread over an area of ​​180 square metersaccording to the TASS agency.

The fire was put out around 11:15 p.m. and the rescue work for the victims continued in temperatures of 20 degrees below zero.

The preliminary cause of the tragedy is the “violation of fire regulations” during the use of a stove.

The authorities have launched a criminal case and have promised to re-inspect all private residences.

EFE