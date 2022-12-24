Saturday, December 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

At least 20 dead in a fire at a nursing home in Siberia

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in World
0


close

The preliminary cause of the tragedy is the misuse of the stove.

The preliminary cause of the tragedy is the misuse of the stove.

When the firefighters arrived, the flames had already spread over an area of ​​180 square meters.

At least 20 people died and six were injured tonight in a fire declared in a residence for the elderly that operated illegally in the town of Kemerovo (Siberia), official sources announced.

See also  Kjeld Nuis as winner at 1,500 meters to Winter Games

“According to the latest data, 20 people have died,” they said in the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

The authorities received the fire notice in a private adult residence, which was operating without authorization, at 10:20 p.m. on Friday (local time).

When the fire brigade arrived, the flames had already spread over an area of ​​180 square metersaccording to the TASS agency.

(Keep reading: Married to the mafia: the women of the Italian camorra).

The fire was put out around 11:15 p.m. and the rescue work for the victims continued in temperatures of 20 degrees below zero.

The preliminary cause of the tragedy is the “violation of fire regulations” during the use of a stove.

The authorities have launched a criminal case and have promised to re-inspect all private residences.

See also  Consular progress at the US Embassy in Bogotá in 2022

More news

Shooting in Paris leaves three dead and three wounded so far

Caganers: the curious and beloved Christmas custom in Catalonia

The war in Ukraine through the eyes of a poet

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#dead #fire #nursing #home #Siberia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The enterprises of victims and ex-guerrillas survive due to the support of their clients for peace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result