Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Press Split

Breaking news. (Symbolic image) © Ippen

Two explosions occurred in Iran during the memorial service for the late General Soleimani. State media reports at least 20 dead.

Kerman – Thousands of people gathered in the city of Kerman in Iran on Wednesday (January 3) to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of General Qasem Soleimani. According to Iranian state media, two powerful explosions occurred near the grave of the ex-head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Initially there was talk of gas canisters exploding, but later officials said there had been a “terrorist attack”. Iranian media speak of at least 20 dead and 60 injured. The Tasnim news agency, which has connections to the Revolutionary Guard, now reports 50 deaths.

More details coming soon…