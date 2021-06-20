Senator Tasso Jeressati (PSDB-CE), one of the participants of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) that is investigating the responsibilities of authorities for the worsening of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, said this Sunday, 20, that the commission’s witnesses are receiving death threats.

“At least two people have already requested protection from the CPI for death threats. (…) This is very serious, we have a trivialization of death in Brazil”, lamented Tasso, when answering a question from Natalia Pasternak, biologist and president of the Questão da Ciência Institute, about the safety of witnesses from the scientific community during a live promoted by the Parlatório group .

The post At least 2 people have already requested protection from the CPI for death threats, says Tasso first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

