At least 2.1 million people were left without power after the heavy rain and gusty winds that hit São Paulo this Friday (3). The preliminary number refers to customers of Enel, a concessionaire that operates in the capital of São Paulo and in 23 municipalities in the metropolitan region. According to the company, 600,000 users have already had the service restored. In the capital, 1.4 million people were left without electricity, of which 400,000 have already had the service resumed. Enel estimates that by Tuesday (7) the entire network will be restored.

“The issues of climate change pose great challenges to us,” said Mayor Ricardo Nunes, at a press conference at Enel headquarters, referring to the event as exceptional. He reported that there were 618 calls in the public lighting area, of which 133 are open and 99 are still waiting for service to begin. At the moment, 1,470 professionals work to cut down trees, compared to 300 before. Of the 6,500 traffic lights, 247 are still out due to a lack of power and 20 due to equipment failure.

According to Vincenzo Ruotolo, the company’s distribution director, of the 308 schools that will receive the National High School Exam (Enem) this Sunday (5), 84 had some problem with their electricity supply. “The restoration of energy is being prioritized and, in parallel, we are mobilizing generators to eventually respond to any cases that cannot be restored until tomorrow,” he explained. The concessionaire finds out how many are still without power.

In a statement, the state government said that other concessionaires operating in the state, such as CPFL and EDP, also reported a power outage. In at least 42 municipalities, including those served by Enel, power cuts were recorded this Saturday (4).

Deaths

Six people died in São Paulo due to the storms and gusts of wind that hit the state this Friday (3). The wind speed, according to the state Civil Defense, reached 151 kilometers per hour (km/h) in Santos, according to data from the port administration. In the capital of São Paulo, gusts reached 103.7 km/h, a record for the last five years.

Civil defenses and the Fire Department recorded more than 2,000 calls for incidents in 40 municipalities in the state, the majority due to falling trees.

Four people died due to falling trees, one in Osasco, one in Suzano, municipalities in Greater São Paulo; and two in the east zone of the capital of São Paulo. There were also deaths in Limeira, due to the collapse of a wall, and in Santo André, due to the collapse of a building wall.

Water supply

The power grid outage also impacts water supply. The São Paulo State Basic Sanitation Company (Sabesp) asked consumers for savings until the situation normalizes. “Due to the lack of energy, several installations and pumping stations were shut down, reducing the level of the company’s reservoirs,” he said in a note.

The most critical points, this Saturday morning, were in the regions of Americanópolis, São Mateus, Itaquera, Vila Mariana, Vila Clara, Santa Etelvina, Guaianases, Cidade Tiradentes, Vila Mascote, Vila Santa Catarina, Vila Joaniza, Campo Grande, Jardim Promissão , Pedreira, Cidade Ademar, Chácara Flora, Morumbi and Capão Redondo.

In Greater São Paulo, shortages affect the municipalities of Itapecerica da Serra, Mauá, Cotia, Santo André, Diadema, Osasco, Barueri, Guarulhos, Taboão da Serra, Itaquaquecetuba, Biritiba Mirim and Suzano.