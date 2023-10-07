At least 198 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,600 injured by Israeli fighting and bombing in Gaza, as the strong armed conflict that broke out this morning continues. by a surprise offensive against Israel by land, sea and air by the Islamist group Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 198 people from the coastal enclave have died and 1,610 have been injured “as a result of Israeli aggression”, while air attacks by Israel in Gaza and rocket fire by Palestinian militias into Israeli territory continue. , where it is estimated that there are still many members of Gaza militias fighting with Israeli forces.

News in development