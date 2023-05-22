At least 19 young people were killed and 21 others injured in a fire at a school residence in the small Guyana town of Mahdia on Sunday night, the fire department said Monday, after the government previously reported 20 deaths.

The fire occurred on Sunday night in the dormitory of the student residence in this city located in the center of the country.located in the north of Brazil and which also has borders with Venezuela and Suriname.

“Fourteen youths died on the spot, while five died at the Mahdia district hospital. Two minors remain in critical condition, while four suffer serious injuries,” the fire department said in a statement Monday morning.

These six wounded “were airlifted to Georgetown,” while “five others remain hospitalized in Mahdia and ten others are under observation,” according to the same source.

In a previous report, the government had reported 20 deaths in this fire whose origin is still unknown.

Young people from “11-12 to 16-17 years old” lived in the residence, according to a source who accompanied the relief efforts and who requested anonymity. The building was consumed by flames. The roof, which was made of tin, collapsed and only the blackened walls were left standing.

It is a great catastrophe. It is terrible, painful.

The government said that five planes took off for Mahdia to help provide additional medical care.

“The president and other officials support the efforts deployed in Ogle (Georgetown airport, the capital) to receive patients in critical condition and coordinate an emergency action plan,” said the government, which urged “continue praying for those children, their families and their communities.

“This is a great catastrophe. It is terrible, painful,” the president, Irfaan Ali, said at the airport.

Depth investigation

“We have launched large-scale medical rescue services […]I also ordered that special provisions be adopted” in the two large hospitals in the capital “so that all children who need help receive the best possible care,” he added.

A security source explained to AFP, requesting anonymity, that there were “many dead and injured” and stressed that the victims were “children”.

Mahdia is located about 200 km south of the capital of Guyana, and its region was affected by heavy rainfall.

“We wholeheartedly stand with the families and relatives of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Natasha Singh-Lewis, an opposition MP. “We ask the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the causes of the fire and a detailed report of what really happened,” she added.

“We must understand how this horrible and fatal event occurred and take all necessary steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.”.

A former Dutch and British colony, Guyana is a small English-speaking nation of 800,000 people.

AFP