At least 19 people were killed in a double suicide bombing in Somalia on Wednesday. Security sources and witnesses confirm this to the French news agency AFP. The Islamist terror militia Al-Shabaab, through its propaganda radio station Andalus, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two attackers exploded their cars in the center of Mahas, a town in Hiran province about 300 kilometers from the capital Mogadishu, on Wednesday morning. Security forces, civilians and the two terrorists, among others, were killed.

The location of the attack appears to have been deliberately chosen. A major offensive against the terrorist group was launched a few months ago in Hiran province. Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated group, has been fighting the Somali regime, supported by the international community, since 2007. Although driven from the country’s major cities early last decade, the terror movement remains firmly entrenched in Somali rural areas. Another attack, also in Hiran, killed 30 people in early October.

Since its inception, Al-Shabaab has sought to overthrow the Somali government. The sixteen million citizens of Somalia are the main victims of this. The attacks carried out by the militia are often very bloody. In October, an attack, including car bombs, killed at least a hundred civilians. It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since 2017.