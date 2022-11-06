At least 19 people have died after crashing, presumably due to bad weather, a plane of the Tanzanian airline Precision Air in Lake Victoria, in the Kagera region, in the northwest of the country, as confirmed by the Tanzanian authorities to the state chain TBC. .

39 passengers and four crew members were traveling in the device and, according to the regional head of Kagera, Albert Chalamila, 26 people have been rescued, who are receiving medical care at the regional reference hospital.

The plane, which was traveling from the Tanzanian commercial capital, Dar es Salam, to Bukoba via Mwanza would have crashed into the lake shortly before attempting to land at Bukoba airport, according to the first information from the security forces, due to the heavy rain and strong winds. It is a double turboprop model ATR 42-500.

The country’s president, Samia Suluhu, was immediately informed of the incident. “I send my condolences to everyone affected by this accident. Let’s remain calm while the rescue operation continues while we ask God to help us », she has made known on her Twitter account.