At least 19 dead in shooting in central Mexico

At least 19 people died in a shooting recorded on Sunday night in Zinapécuaro, in central Mexicoindicated this Monday the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) in a statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office was informed at 10:30 p.m. local time of an “aggression perpetrated against those attending a palenque” that was being held in the town of Las Tinajas, and upon arrival at the scene found “19 lifeless bodies (16 men and three women), who had gunshot woundsor,” according to the statement. Several people were injured and taken to hospitals, the same source added.

The FGE opened an investigation to clarify what happened. Mexico is immersed in a spiral of violence that leaves some 340,000 deadmostly attributed to actions of organized crime – since 2006 when a military anti-drug offensive was deployed.

The state of Michoacán and neighboring Guanajuato are two of the most violent in Mexico, due to the war between rival gangs involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities. In 2021, Michoacán registered 2,732 murders, equivalent to just over 8% of the 33,315 intentional homicides that occurred throughout

Mexico. On March 10, the mayor of the municipality of Aguililla in Michoacán, César Valencia, was shot dead while he was in a city hall van.

