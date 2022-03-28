At least 19 dead in shooting in central Mexico

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
16 men and three women died in the incident.
Armando Solis / El Universal (Mexico) / GDA
16 men and three women died in the incident.
The bodies had gunshot wounds. They are 16 men and three women.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 28, 2022, 06:35 AM
At least 19 people died in a shooting recorded on Sunday night in Zinapécuaro, in central Mexicoindicated this Monday the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) in a statement.
(You may be interested: Man killed his son-in-law after discovering that he mistreated his daughter)
The Prosecutor’s Office was informed at 10:30 p.m. local time of an “aggression perpetrated against those attending a palenque” that was being held in the town of Las Tinajas, and upon arrival at the scene found “19 lifeless bodies (16 men and three women), who had gunshot woundsor,” according to the statement. Several people were injured and taken to hospitals, the same source added.
(Also read: López Obrador inaugurates controversial airport in Mexico City)
The FGE opened an investigation to clarify what happened. Mexico is immersed in a spiral of violence that leaves some 340,000 deadmostly attributed to actions of organized crime – since 2006 when a military anti-drug offensive was deployed.
The state of Michoacán and neighboring Guanajuato are two of the most violent in Mexico, due to the war between rival gangs involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities. In 2021, Michoacán registered 2,732 murders, equivalent to just over 8% of the 33,315 intentional homicides that occurred throughout
Mexico. On March 10, the mayor of the municipality of Aguililla in Michoacán, César Valencia, was shot dead while he was in a city hall van.
AFP
More news
kyiv announces a new negotiating round, this Monday, with Russia in Turkey
Violence in El Salvador: Bukele calls for a state of emergency
Nicaraguan lawyer before the ICJ resigns from his position for ‘moral conscience’
March 28, 2022, 06:35 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#dead #shooting #central #Mexico
Leave a Reply