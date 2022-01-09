A fire registered this Sunday in a residential building in the New York district of The bronx left at least 19 dead, according to local media, an information not yet made official by the authorities, who have anticipated that several deaths are expected.

According to the New York Post newspaper and the ABC7 television network, which cite police sources, there are nine children among the 19 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the head of the New York Fire Department, Dan Nigro, told reporters that there are at least 63 injured and that several deaths are expected, while the mayor of the city, Eric Adams, assured that today is one of the most devastating fires in the recent history of the Big Apple.

“The numbers are horrible,” Adams told a news conference at the scene.

The fire broke out in a duplex located on the second of the 19 floors of the building and the smoke spread very quickly throughout the building, in a very unusual way, according to the fire chief.

Nigro assured that the rescue teams found victims on all floors, mostly as a result of smoke inhalation, many of them in very serious condition and which were transferred to various hospitals.

More than 200 personnel participated in the extinguishing of the fire, the origin of which is unknown, according to the city’s Fire Department (FDNY).

In images distributed by various media and on social networks, many people, including children, could be seen being treated by emergency teams.

EFE