At least 19 people have died and more than 20 have been injured this Wednesday due to an explosion registered in a religious school located in the Afghan town of Aybak, in the province of Samangán (north), according to regional authorities.

Local sources quoted by the Afghan television channel Tolo TV have indicated that the explosion took place during a prayer, without giving further details for the moment. A doctor from the provincial hospital has indicated that at least 27 people have been admitted after the event.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, on which the central government has not ruled. With the Taliban already in power, the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), a subsidiary of the organization of the same name, remains particularly active in Afghanistan.