At least 19 civilians They died this Friday, among them five childrenin attacks launched by Syria and its ally Russia against the outskirts of the city of Homs, in central Syria, where the fighting between the insurgents and the Syrian Army is concentrated, reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Among the deceased are five members of the same family as “a result of the intense missile bombardment of the regime forces targeting the population of Al Dar al Kabira, on the northern outskirts of Homs”, captured today by the Islamist group Levant Liberation Organization, heir to the former Syrian affiliate of Al Qaeda.

Two other civilians died in that area, while 11 civilians died in Talbiseh, including three children, and then another person in Maala according to the NGO, whose headquarters are in the United Kingdom but which has a wide network of collaborators on the ground.

The Observatory noted that the Syrian and Russian Army carried out an “intense air campaign” during this day against areas where the fighting was taking place.

According to the Observatory’s count, more than 800 people, including more than 100 civilians, have died since the beginning of the insurgent offensive against the government of the Syrian president.Bashar al Assadon November 27th.

The insurgents are approaching the city of Homs, after having captured the cities of Homs in just over a week. Aleppo and Hamaboth provincial capitals.

Should Turkish-backed Islamist factions control Homs, it would isolate Damascus and sever the Syrian government’s land connection to the Mediterranean coast.