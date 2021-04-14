At least 18 people have died in a bus and truck accident in Egypt, reports Akhbar El-Yom Wednesday, April 14th.

The accident occurred on the line Assiut – Red Sea. A bus en route from Cairo to Sohag flew into a truck with oil products at high speed, which stopped due to a malfunction.

As a result of the collision, a fire occurred, the bus burned out completely. The governor of Assiut province, who was in charge of the rescue operations, went to the scene. The victims were taken to hospitals.

Traffic on the intercity highway was blocked due to an accident, cars were redirected along other roads.

On April 13, it was reported that at least 20 people were killed in a bus crash in central Peru, and another 14 were injured.

The bus driver lost control, after which the vehicle flew off the motorway and overturned.