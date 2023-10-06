At least 18 migrants from Venezuela and Haiti died this Friday in a road accident in the Mexican state of Oaxaca (south), which also left some 27 injured, reported the Attorney General’s Office of that state.

“The road accident left as a preliminary result the death of 18 people (two women, three minors and 13 men), all of them from Venezuela and Haiti,” the agency said in a statement.

Mexican immigration authorities had not provided information about the incident until now.

The accident occurred around 05:00 local time (11:00 GMT), when the bus where the foreigners were traveling lost control and overturned on the highway that connects the cities of Oaxaca and Cuacnopalan, in the neighboring state of Puebla (center). , specified the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Initially, it is also known that there are at least 27 injured passengers, who were transferred to nearby hospitals for medical attention,” the statement added.

The tragedy occurs just five days after another road accident in the state of Chiapas (southern), where 10 Cuban women who were traveling clandestinely in a cargo truck died, including a minor.

On September 28, two other migrants lost their lives when a truck overturned in the municipality of Mezcalapa, which was trying to reach the state of Veracruz (east) on a fast track that connects with Chiapas.

In February, a crash between the states of Puebla and Oaxaca left 17 dead and 15 injured, including migrants from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America.

The bloodiest accident was recorded in December 2021, when a trailer truck carrying more than 160 migrants crashed into a bridge in Chiapas, leaving more than 50 dead, most of them Central Americans.

Dangerous route

Given the reinforcement of security by Mexico to combat irregular migrant trafficking, thousands of people of different nationalities cross the country in buses, trailers, vehicles in poor condition or freight trains.

On the way, however, they suffer accidents or attacks from criminals and sometimes from the authorities themselves.

In addition to those who travel the roads clandestinely, thousands of migrants remain in the city of Tapachula, in Chiapas, waiting for Mexican authorities to give them permits to transit through the country.

Photograph taken at the site of a bus accident in which at least 18 migrants died, in Cuacnopalan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on October 6, 2023. © – / Mexico’s Civil Protection/AFP

Thousands of others crowd into the border cities with the United States waiting for the opportune moment to cross.

In mid-September, Mexico’s largest railway operator suspended 30% of its operations, overwhelmed by the flow of undocumented foreigners boarding freight trains, risking fatal falls or limb mutilation by traveling in the carriages.

A report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released on September 12 revealed that the border between the United States and Mexico was the “most dangerous land migratory route in the world” in 2022, with 686 dead or missing.

The Mexican Government has admitted to being overwhelmed by the number of migrants crossing its territory, the vast majority of whom are Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Central Americans.

In August there was a record of almost 233,000 crossing the southern border of the United States and the escalation continues in September.

Mexican immigration authorities detained more than 189,000 migrants during September.