At least 18 people have been injured by the missile impact in Tel Aviv coming from Yemen during the early hours of this Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that the “accident” occurred in the center of the country and that its troops have not been able to stop the attack, which remains under investigation.

«After the alerts that were activated recently in the center of the countrya launch from Yemen was detected and failed interception attempts were made, resulting in an accident in the area. The details are under review,” the IDF said in a post on its account on the social network X.

Moments before, the Army itself had announced that a attack originating in Yemen had led to alerts being activated “in several areas of the center of the country”, without providing more details in this regard.

Israel’s national ambulance service, Magen David Adom (MDA), initially had to assist some 18 peopleas made known through the same platform.









VIDEO: Moment of impact, in the middle of the morning, of a missile fired by the Houthi terrorists from Yemen. 6 people were injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/fU4DBGrRcY — Israel in Spanish (@IsraelinSpanish) December 21, 2024

«Update on the launches towards the center of the country: MDA teams provide medical treatment and refer three slightly injured people, hit by glass fragments, to the hospital. (Also) they were called to several scenes where reports were received of around eight people injured on the way to the protected area and around seven other victims of anxiety,” the paramedics stated.

In its latest report, the MDA has added that its troops “have provided medical treatment and referred six slightly injured people who were injured by glass fragments to the Wolfson and Ichilov hospitals.”

Houthis claim responsibility for attack

For his part, the Houthi military operations spokesman, Yahya Sari, has claimed responsibility for a military operation against a military target of the “Israeli enemy” in the Jaffa district of Tel Aviv, with a hypersonic ballistic missile ‘Palestine’. 2′.

«In the context of the response to the Israeli aggression in our country, the Air Force of the Yemen Armed Forces, with the help of God, has attacked a military objective of the Israeli enemy in the Jaffa area with a Palestinian missile of the Palestine II type,” the spokesperson stated in a video statement broadcast on his social networks early this Saturday.

Sari has assured that the missile has reached its target “with precision”, without the Israeli Army’s defenses having “managed to defeat it”.

This aggression comes after at least nine people died and three others were injured this Thursday due to a wave of bombings carried out by the Israeli Army against alleged targets of the Houthi rebels in Yemen after intercepting a missile launched by the group against territory. Israeli.

The Houthis have justified their aggression as a response to “the massacres of (their) Palestinian brothers and sisters” and have assured that the attacks “will continue until the aggression stops and the war in the Gaza area ceases.”

“The Yemeni armed forces will meet any Israeli-US escalation in Yemen with a similar escalation and will not hesitate to attack the vital installations of the Israeli enemy, as well as the military movements of the US enemy that target Yemen,” the group’s spokesperson warned. Yemeni rebel and this has been reported by the Saba agency.

This same week, the Houthis launched a drone and a “Palestine 2 type” hypersonic ballistic missile towards an “Israeli enemy military target” located in Tel Aviv. Israeli authorities said they had thwarted the attack, although the Yemeni insurgency said the operation had “successfully achieved its objectives.”

The Houthis have carried out dozens of drone and projectile attacks against Israel since the outbreak of conflict in the region following the attacks carried out on October 7, 2023 by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and other Palestinian factions.