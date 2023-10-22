At least 18 people died and 60 were injured in a traffic accident this Saturday in central Tanzania, in the Tabora region, when a bus and a tanker truck carrying fuel collided head-on, authorities reported.

“We have received 18 bodies, some of them are little children. “Now we are working to help the injured receive the medical attention they so need,” declared Naitwapwaki Tukai, commissioner of the Nzega district, where the events occurred, according to local media today.

Later, the Tanzanian Presidency confirmed in a statement that among those killed in the accident, which occurred around 05:00 am (02:00 GMT), there was only one minor, and detailed that nine of the injured have already been discharged.

In the text, signed by spokesperson Zuhura Yunus, the country’s president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, expressed “his condolences to the victims of the accident, as well as to all their loved ones” and showed his support “to the families in this difficult time of mourning.”



Witnesses indicated that the truck driver recklessly overtook the vehicle with passengers.

