A fire crew works to rescue the survivors of the bus that fell down a ravine in Nayarit this Sunday. Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit

A plan to go to the beach on the Labor Day holiday has ended in tragedy in western Mexico. At least 18 people have died and another 30 have been injured when a tourist bus fell off a cliff on federal highway 200, which runs from Tepic to Puerto Vallarta, near the town of Mesillas, Compostela municipality, in western Mexico.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit has reported that the vehicle was carrying 42 passengers who were being transported from Guadalajara to Guayabitos beach (about 150 kilometers away). Of the injured people, at least seven are minors, according to local media reports. So far, the causes of this incident have not been disclosed.

Police and rescue teams during relief work after the accident in Nayarit. Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit

A report from the Nayarit Civil Protection service mentions that the bus fell at least 15 meters into a ravine, after reports were made to the emergency service, where elements of the local police and elements of the National Guard arrived.

According to a newspaper report Millennium, the people who boarded the vehicle are Mexican and mostly from the State of Jalisco. The list of injured people is available in the Nayarit Civil Protection networks.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country