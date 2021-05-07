I.In Jerusalem there were clashes between the Israeli police and mostly Palestinian youth. At least 53 protesters and six police officers were injured in the clash near the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount on Friday evening, Israeli police and Palestinian doctors said. The AFP news agency even reported around 170 injured in East Jerusalem, citing police and paramedics. 80 of the injured Palestinians were hospitalized, the Red Crescent announced on Friday.

Police said six of their officers were injured when they were attacked with stones and fireworks from outside the crowd. Several thousand demonstrators faced hundreds of riot police. Police used water cannons and armored vehicles to disperse the crowd. The protesters threw stones at the emergency services.

According to eyewitness reports, the police used rubber bullets against the Palestinians in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque. Dozens of shots could be heard in the old town. Police spokesman Wassem Bader told the AFP news agency that the officials had intervened against “violent unrest”. According to the police, who guard the entrances to the Temple Mount, the officers were pelted with “stones, bottles and other objects” by “hundreds of rioters”. Several protesters were arrested.

There is currently massive tension between Israelis and Palestinians over the threat of evictions for Palestinian families in Israel-annexed East Jerusalem. For a few days now there have been daily protests, some of them violent. The Israeli police had already prepared for new clashes with protesting Palestinians in the face of Friday prayers. Palestinian media images showed rows of Israeli security forces. Thousands of Muslim believers gather on the Temple Mount for the prayers on the last Friday of the Islamic month of fasting Ramadan.

The US expressed “deep concern” about the situation in Jerusalem. The Foreign Ministry called for “de-escalation” and warned of steps that could worsen the situation. The United Nations has warned Israel about the planned evictions of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem. It is possible that it is a “war crime”, said the spokesman for the UN legal office, Rupert Colville, in Geneva on Friday. “We call on Israel to immediately cancel all evictions.” East Jerusalem was “part of the occupied Palestinian territory, in which international humanitarian law applies,” he emphasized. “The occupying power cannot confiscate private property in occupied territory.”

Moving civilians to occupied territories is illegal under international law and could “amount to a war crime,” Colville added. Around 30 Palestinians are currently facing immediate evictions from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah district by the Israeli authorities. Sheikh Jarrah is located in the eastern part of Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in the Six Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1980. The annexation is not recognized internationally.