CGTN: at least 17 dead, 22 injured in crash in China’s Jiangxi province

At least 17 people have died in road accidents in China. About it informs TV channel CGTN.

Another 22 people were injured. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

On December 28, it was reported that in a mass accident that occurred on a bridge in the city of Zhengzhou, China’s central province of Henan, more than 200 cars collided due to fog, killing one person. The consequences of the accident were eliminated by 66 rescuers.