An explosion was recorded shortly before 2:00 p.m. in a house in a building on General Pardiñas street, in the center of Madrid. At the moment, 16 minor injuries and one serious injury have been recorded, four of them have been transferred to hospitals, according to municipal sources. The emergency services have set up a field hospital at the site.

The deflagration has occurred on the fourth floor, but has also affected the first three floors. Gemma Martín spokesperson for Emergencies Madrid, has reported that most of the injured were inside the building. Firefighters are now carefully inspecting the building as the extent of structural damage is unknown. Nearby buildings are also being inspected.

At the moment, workers from the Elecnor company are entering to see if what has happened has been due to a gas explosion.

At the moment, the causes of the event are unknown, although in the vicinity of the affected street some neighbors comment that it could be due to “gas accumulation”. The detonation occurred next to the Nuestra Señora de Loreto school. According to the firemen, all the students are well and remain in their classrooms, although three children have suffered scratches due to glass that has reached the patio. Numerous pieces of rubble have fallen into the street, but the explosion occurred at a time that was not entering or leaving the school.

The parents of the school have received an email warning of the event and asking those who can go to the center to do so to pick up their children.