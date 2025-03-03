Three people, who have been serious injuries, have been transferred to the Central University Hospital of Asturias in Oviedo

03/03/2025



Updated at 6:28 p.m.





An explosion of gas that occurred on Ramón y Cajal de Mieres street has left, At least 17 injured. The Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias (SEPA) has mobilized firefighters from the Mieres and Morgal parks and the Canine Rescue Unit.

According to data provided by the Urgent Medical Care Service Three people have been serious injuries after the explosion registered on Ramón and Cajal de Mieres street. The three injured have been translated to the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), in Oviedo.

Health teams displaced to the place have served a total of 17 people (6 women and 11 men) including the three seriously injured people. The Álvarez Buylla hospital has served 10 patients, 9 have come by their means and another derived in media mobilized by the SAMU, to the Nalón Valley have been referred to two patients and two others have been discharged in situ. Firefighters have requested the Mobilization of machinery to be able to remove part of the rubble and track the area to verify if there are people trapped inside.

The 112 Asturias Emergency Coordination Center received the notice at 4:00 p.m. In the calls they indicated that There had been a great explosion and there were at least seven people injured. In addition to mobilizing firefighters, notice was passed to the SAMU, which has activated the medical teams of three UVI-mobiles and three ambulances, one of them with basic life support.









After arriving at the place the firefighters of the Mierense park have confirmed that a house was demolished and there was fire in a adjoining one. The local and national police have also been notified. The Government Delegate in Asturias, Adriana Lastra, and the Minister of Health of the Principality, Concepción Saavedra, have also approached the event.