By Jasper Ward

NASSAU (Reuters) – Seventeen people died after a boat carrying Haitian migrants capsized off the coast of the Bahamas, officials said on Sunday, as more Haitians try to reach the United States to escape poverty and gang violence.

Rescue workers recovered the bodies of 17 people, including a child, and 25 people were rescued, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis told a news conference. Davis said officials believe the Haitians were on a speedboat heading to Miami.

“It is believed that the boat capsized in rough seas,” he said.

There could be as many as 60 people on board and more people were reported missing, said Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

Bahamian authorities said two people had been detained, both from the Bahamas, on suspicion of involvement in a human smuggling operation. All those on board who were rescued dead or alive, or who were still missing, were considered immigrants from Haiti.

Bahamas police said the boat sank 11 km off the island of New Providence.

The Bahamas is a frequent route for Haitian immigrants seeking to reach the US. Risky sea voyages on rickety boats have become increasingly common over the past year as Haitians flee poverty and gang violence.

Immigration Minister Keith Bell said survivors said they paid between $3,000 and $8,000 for the trip.

“We mourn the loss of those who were seeking a better life,” Bell said. “Those who live here but have family and friends in Haiti, ask your loved ones not to risk their lives.”

In May, a boat carrying 842 Haitian immigrants bound for the United States veered off course and ended up on the northern coast of Cuba.

That same month, 11 people drowned when a boat carrying Haitian migrants capsized near Puerto Rico.