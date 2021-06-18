At least 17 people died and 14 others were injured this Friday after a micro fell off a cliff in the Andes of Peru, according to the rescue teams.

The accident it happened around 4 in the morning local time at kilometer 40 of the route between the municipalities of Nasca and Puquio, in a mountainous sector with rugged geography belonging to the district of Leoncio Prado, in the southern Andean region of Ayacucho.

At the scene of the accident they were found at least fourteen corpses, as reported to local media by the Compañía de Bomberos 82, from Nasca, whose members participated in the rescue of the victims.

Likewise, other people who had been injured died when they were transferred to the Ricardo Cruzado Rivarola Hospital in Nasca, according to its director, Víctor Núñez, on the RPP radio station.

Among the injured there are two seriously who have been referred to the city of Ica, capital of the homonymous region to which Nasca belongs, as they require greater care and treatment.

According to early versions of the accident, the Palomino transport company vehicle was carrying a group of about 50 workers from a mining company when it left the road for reasons still undetermined and it circled several times along a steep slope of more than 200 meters.

During his fall, he left several people scattered on the steep slope, whose bodies were not collected until the firefighters managed to reach the place.

Accidents of this magnitude are common on the roads of Peru, caused in their most due to the recklessness of the drivers, the poor condition of the roads and the vehicle fleet and the harsh conditions of the geography.

In Peru, around 3,000 people per year die in traffic accidents, most of them run over by vehicles, and some 55,000 are injured, according to figures from the National Road Safety Council.

Source: EFE