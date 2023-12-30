At least 165 Palestinians were killed and another 250 injured by Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours, reported the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, on the 85th day of war in the enclave.

“The occupation forces (Israel) committed 14 massacres against families, leaving 165 dead and 250 injured during the last 24 hours,” reported Health spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra.

In the south of the territory, smoke rose on Saturday over the city of Khan Younis, while in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, Gazans continue to crowd together, trying to get safe from Israel's incessant bombing.

A correspondent of the AFP reported continuous artillery shelling overnight in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

“Enough of this war! We are totally exhausted. We are constantly moving from one place to another in this cold,” exclaimed Um Louay Abu Khater, 49, in a camp in Rafah.

“Day and night bombs fall on us. We expect missiles (at any moment) while others prepare to celebrate the New Year,” the woman lamented.

Smoke billows over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during an Israeli bombardment.

A total of 21,672 Gazans have been killed and 56,165 injured by Israeli Army attacks since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7, and 70% of the victims are women and children, according to Gaza Health, while Israel continues to attack the coastal enclave by land, sea and air, in a serious humanitarian crisis.

During the more than two and a half months of military offensive, Israel “deliberately attacked 142 health centers and put 23 hospitals out of service,” as well as 53 primary care clinics, while almost a hundred members of Gaza's health personnel have been arrested so far, according to Health.

“Recently released citizens confirm that detainees, especially medical personnel, are subjected to harsh physical and psychological torture, hunger, thirst, lack of sleep and continuous interrogations in conditions of extreme cold,” he denounced.

Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli attacks in the Zawayda area of ​​central Gaza.

At the same time, Health makes “tireless efforts” to reactivate Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, which was out of service after an Israeli military incursion and the forced evacuation of the center's patients and medical staff, as the Army alleged that under the medical complex there were Hamas tunnels that it used as barracks and part of its military heart in Gaza.

Al Qudra highlighted that “its teams managed to reactivate” hospitals such as Al Ahli, Al Helu or Al Awda, as well as several primary care centers“despite the risks to the circulation and work of medical teams due to the continuous Israeli bombings in residential neighborhoods and around health institutions.”

“We demand effective and urgent measures to guarantee the protection of all hospitals and their staff, and ensure access to them, especially in northern Gaza,” he added.

We are totally exhausted. We are constantly moving from one place to another in this cold

According to the UN, More than 85% of Gazans' 2.4 million people have left their homes and many are hungry and forced to take shelter from the rain in makeshift tents. Israel imposed a siege on the territory that caused shortages of food, drinking water, medicine and fuel.

Aid caravans only sporadically alleviate their situation. According to the WHO, nearly 180,000 people suffer from upper respiratory infections and 136,400 cases of diarrhea have been recorded, half among children under five years of age.

Israeli tanks cross the border fence into the Shujayya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

While, International mediators continue efforts to achieve a new pause in the fighting. The American media outlet Axios and the Israeli website Ynet, citing unnamed Israeli officials, indicated that, according to the Qatari mediators, Hamas would be willing to resume talks on new hostage releases in exchange for a ceasefire.

On Friday, a Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo to discuss an Egyptian plan that calls for renewable truces, the phased release of Palestinian prisoners and, ultimately, an end to the war, according to sources close to the Islamist movement.

Israel did not formally comment on the project, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the hostages' families on Thursday that they are “in contact” with Egyptian mediators and that they are working “to bring them all back.”

EFE AND AFP